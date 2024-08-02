Schließen

An analysis of lower extremity kinematics in response to perturbations during running using statistical parametric mapping

  • Investigating of locomotor disturbances are relevant in human injury and performance. Therefore, lower extremity kinematics were analysed in response to decelerative perturbations during running using statistical parametric mapping (SPM). 13 asymptomatic individuals (8 females & 5 males, 28 +/- 3 years, 171 +/- 9 cm, 68 +/- 10 kg) completed an 8-minute running protocol with 30 one-sided perturbations (15 each side) to generate decelerative disturbances. A 3D-motion capture system was employed to record kinematic data. Joint angles of the ankle, knee, and hip in addition to stride duration, stride length and step width were calculated for leading and trailing strides. Results were analysed descriptively, followed by SPM of paired t-tests (P < 0.025). Reactively (after perturbation), perturbations caused decreased hip adduction and stride duration of the leading leg. The trailing leg reacted with ankle inversion, knee and hip flexion, hip abduction, as well as an increase in stride duration and step width (P < 0.025). In preparationInvestigating of locomotor disturbances are relevant in human injury and performance. Therefore, lower extremity kinematics were analysed in response to decelerative perturbations during running using statistical parametric mapping (SPM). 13 asymptomatic individuals (8 females & 5 males, 28 +/- 3 years, 171 +/- 9 cm, 68 +/- 10 kg) completed an 8-minute running protocol with 30 one-sided perturbations (15 each side) to generate decelerative disturbances. A 3D-motion capture system was employed to record kinematic data. Joint angles of the ankle, knee, and hip in addition to stride duration, stride length and step width were calculated for leading and trailing strides. Results were analysed descriptively, followed by SPM of paired t-tests (P < 0.025). Reactively (after perturbation), perturbations caused decreased hip adduction and stride duration of the leading leg. The trailing leg reacted with ankle inversion, knee and hip flexion, hip abduction, as well as an increase in stride duration and step width (P < 0.025). In preparation for perturbation, the trailing leg reduced ankle dorsiflexion, knee flexion, hip flexion, and adduction. In summary, applied perturbations produced substantial reactive (feedback) and predictive (feedforward) responses of the lower limbs, most apparent in the trailing leg.show moreshow less

Author details:Mina Khajooei, Andrew Quarmby, Hannes Kaplick, Frank MayerORCiDGND, Tilman EngelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbiomech.2022.111276
ISSN:0021-9290
ISSN:1873-2380
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36130415
Title of parent work (English):Journal of biomechanics
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/02
Tag:curve analysis; feedback; feedforward; gait; joint angle; stumbling
Volume:143
Article number:111276
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Weitere Einrichtungen / Hochschulambulanz
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

