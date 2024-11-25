ST-2191, an anellated bismorpholino derivative of oxy-fingolimod, shows selective S1P(1) agonist and functional antagonist potency in vitro and in vivo

Sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) is an extensively studied signaling molecule that contributes to cell proliferation, survival, migration and other functions through binding to specific S1P receptors. The cycle of S1P(1) internalization upon S1P binding and recycling to the cell surface when local S1P concentrations are low drives T cell trafficking. S1P(1) modulators, such as fingolimod, disrupt this recycling by inducing persistent S1P(1) internalization and receptor degradation, which results in blocked egress of T cells from the secondary lymphoid tissues. The approval of these compounds for the treatment of multiple sclerosis has placed the development of S1PR modulators in the focus of pharmacological research, mostly for autoimmune indications. Here, we report on a novel anellated bismorpholino derivative of oxy-fingolimod, named ST-2191, which exerts selective S1P(1) agonist and functional antagonist potency. ST-2191 is also effective in reducing the lymphocyte number in mice, and this effect is not dependent on phosphorylation

Sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) is an extensively studied signaling molecule that contributes to cell proliferation, survival, migration and other functions through binding to specific S1P receptors. The cycle of S1P(1) internalization upon S1P binding and recycling to the cell surface when local S1P concentrations are low drives T cell trafficking. S1P(1) modulators, such as fingolimod, disrupt this recycling by inducing persistent S1P(1) internalization and receptor degradation, which results in blocked egress of T cells from the secondary lymphoid tissues. The approval of these compounds for the treatment of multiple sclerosis has placed the development of S1PR modulators in the focus of pharmacological research, mostly for autoimmune indications. Here, we report on a novel anellated bismorpholino derivative of oxy-fingolimod, named ST-2191, which exerts selective S1P(1) agonist and functional antagonist potency. ST-2191 is also effective in reducing the lymphocyte number in mice, and this effect is not dependent on phosphorylation by sphingosine kinase 2 for activity. These data show that ST-2191 is a novel S1P(1) modulator, but further experiments are needed to analyze the therapeutic impact of ST-2191 in animal models of autoimmune diseases.

…