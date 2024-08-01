How do traditionally and alternatively certified teachers differ? A comparison of their motives for teaching, their well-being, and their intention to stay in the profession

Christin Lucksnat, Eric Richter, Stefan Schipolowski, Lars Hoffmann, Dirk Richter This study investigates alternatively certified (AC) teachers' motives for teaching, their well-being, and their intention to stay in the profession. We conducted multivariate covariance analyses using a largescale dataset of 446 traditionally certified (TC) teachers and 143 AC teachers at secondary schools in Germany. Findings show that AC teachers reported more frequently than TC teachers that they chose teaching due to social influences and because of more time for their family. Furthermore, AC teachers report significantly higher enthusiasm for teaching. No differences were found regarding emotional exhaustion or the intention to stay in the profession.