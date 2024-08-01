Schließen

How do traditionally and alternatively certified teachers differ? A comparison of their motives for teaching, their well-being, and their intention to stay in the profession

  • This study investigates alternatively certified (AC) teachers' motives for teaching, their well-being, and their intention to stay in the profession. We conducted multivariate covariance analyses using a largescale dataset of 446 traditionally certified (TC) teachers and 143 AC teachers at secondary schools in Germany. Findings show that AC teachers reported more frequently than TC teachers that they chose teaching due to social influences and because of more time for their family. Furthermore, AC teachers report significantly higher enthusiasm for teaching. No differences were found regarding emotional exhaustion or the intention to stay in the profession.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christin LucksnatORCiDGND, Eric RichterORCiDGND, Stefan SchipolowskiGND, Lars Hoffmann, Dirk RichterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tate.2022.103784
ISSN:0742-051X
Title of parent work (English):Teaching and teacher education
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/01
Volume:117
Article number:103784
Number of pages:13
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.