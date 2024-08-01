Schließen

Wars and the world

  • This book offers a descriptive analysis of the Soviet/Russian wars in Afghanistan, Chechnya, and Georgia, as well as an in-depth exploration of the ways in which these wars are framed in the collective consciousness created by global popular culture. Russian and Western modalities of remembrance have been, and remain, engaged in a world war that takes place (not exclusively, but intensively) on the level of popular culture. The action/reaction dynamic, confrontational narratives and othering between the two "camps" never ceased. The Cold War, in many ways and contrary to the views of many others who hoped for the end of history, never really ended.

Author details:Tim Kucharzewski
ISBN:978-1-0364-0374-4
Subtitle (English):the Russian army in Afghanistan, Chechnya, Georgia, and popular culture
Publisher:Cambridge Scholars Publishing
Place of publishing:Newcastle upon Tyne
Reviewer(s):Sönke NeitzelGND, Michael DaxnerGND
Supervisor(s):Sönke Neitzel
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2022/05/11
Release date:2024/08/01
Number of pages:xxi, 509
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
