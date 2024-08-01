Rendering visible the climate: Humboldt's 1817 climate zone map
|Author details:
|Birgit SchneiderORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1353/mln.2022.0038
|ISSN:
|0026-7910
|ISSN:
|1080-6598
|Title of parent work (English):
|MLN
|Publisher:
|Johns Hopkins Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Baltimore, Md.
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/04/01
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/08/01
|Volume:
|137
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|22
|First page:
|545
|Last Page:
|565
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz