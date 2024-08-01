Schließen

Transforming philosophy. Ein Manifest und weitere Erklärungen

  • The aim of the paper is to defend the project of transforming philosophy carried out in my book 'Vernunft und Temperament. Eine Philosophie der Philosophie'. In section 1, I distinguish between five philosophical genres in which transformation plays a role: 1. academic texts in which transformation is simply a topic; 2. texts meant to adequately articulate through their form the transformative experiences of their authors; 3. texts aiming to enable the reader to transform herself; 4. texts on other texts; 5. manifestos defending the project of transforming philosophy. Section 2 is such a manifesto. Its main thesis is: "What makes somebody - anybody - a good philosopher is that she is a real human being. " Many of the remaining 16 theses of the manifesto are elaborations on this main thesis. One example is the thesis that the philosophical activity is essentially a becoming - the development of an individual human being.

Metadaten
Author details:Logi Gunnarsson
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/dzph-2022-0056
Date of first publication:2022/11/20
Release date:2024/08/01
Tag:manifesto; philosophical truth; sensibility; temperament; transformation; transformative experience; transforming activity
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

