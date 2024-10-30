Schließen

Syntax, morphosyntax, and serial recall

  • In the classic view of verbal short-term memory, immediate recall is achieved by maintaining phonological representations, while the influence of other linguistic information is negligible. According to language-based accounts, short-term retention of verbal material is inherently bound to language production and comprehension, thus also influenced by semantic or syntactic factors. In line with this, serial recall is better when lists are presented in a canonical word order for English rather than in a noncanonical order (e.g., when adjectives precede nouns rather than vice versa; Perham et al., 2009, Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology, 62[7], 1285-1293). However, in many languages, grammaticality is not exclusively determined by word order. In German, an adjective-noun sequence is grammatical only if the adjective is inflected in congruence with the noun's person, number, and grammatical gender. Therefore, we investigated whether similar effects of syntactic word order occur in German. In two modified replications of PerhamIn the classic view of verbal short-term memory, immediate recall is achieved by maintaining phonological representations, while the influence of other linguistic information is negligible. According to language-based accounts, short-term retention of verbal material is inherently bound to language production and comprehension, thus also influenced by semantic or syntactic factors. In line with this, serial recall is better when lists are presented in a canonical word order for English rather than in a noncanonical order (e.g., when adjectives precede nouns rather than vice versa; Perham et al., 2009, Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology, 62[7], 1285-1293). However, in many languages, grammaticality is not exclusively determined by word order. In German, an adjective-noun sequence is grammatical only if the adjective is inflected in congruence with the noun's person, number, and grammatical gender. Therefore, we investigated whether similar effects of syntactic word order occur in German. In two modified replications of Perham et al.'s study, we presented lists of three pairs of adjectives and nouns, presented in adjective-noun or in noun-adjective order. In addition, we manipulated morphosyntactic congruence between nouns and adjectives within pairs (Exp. 1: congruently inflected vs. uninflected adjectives; Exp. 2: congruently inflected vs. incongruently inflected adjectives). Both experiments show an interaction: Word order affected recall performance only when adjectives were inflected in congruence with the corresponding noun. These findings are in line with language-based models and indicate that, in a language that determines grammaticality in an interplay of syntactic and morphosyntactic factors, word order alone is not sufficient to improve verbal short-term memory.show moreshow less

Author details:Judith Schweppe, Friederike ContierORCiDGND, Franziska MachlebGND, Marie Hellfritsch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3758/s13421-021-01203-z
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34195934
Subtitle (English):How language supports short-term memory
Date of first publication:2021/06/30
Tag:Psycholinguistics; Recall; Short-term memory; Syntactic processing; Working memory
