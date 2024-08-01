Video-based reflection in teacher education: comparing virtual reality and real classroom videos

While previous studies have examined the use of real-world classroom videos to support the development of student teachers' reflective skills, there has been little research to date on the use of virtual reality (VR) videos in teacher education to provide opportunities for authentic reflec-tion. This mixed-methods study investigated changes in reflection-related self-efficacy and dif-ferences in written reflection processes using a quasi-experimental design with two types of reflection stimuli. One group of 46 student teachers used a VR-based video to reflect on in-struction while another group of 23 student teachers used a real classroom video. We found an increase in reflection-related self-efficacy over time among participants in the VR group only. We also found that VR videos triggered similar reflection processes to real classroom videos. This study shows, for the first time, that video-based reflection on VR classroom videos produced comparable results to reflection on real classroom videos. This indicates that VR can be

While previous studies have examined the use of real-world classroom videos to support the development of student teachers' reflective skills, there has been little research to date on the use of virtual reality (VR) videos in teacher education to provide opportunities for authentic reflec-tion. This mixed-methods study investigated changes in reflection-related self-efficacy and dif-ferences in written reflection processes using a quasi-experimental design with two types of reflection stimuli. One group of 46 student teachers used a VR-based video to reflect on in-struction while another group of 23 student teachers used a real classroom video. We found an increase in reflection-related self-efficacy over time among participants in the VR group only. We also found that VR videos triggered similar reflection processes to real classroom videos. This study shows, for the first time, that video-based reflection on VR classroom videos produced comparable results to reflection on real classroom videos. This indicates that VR can be used successfully in teacher education and that it offers a useful learning tool for teacher education programs.

