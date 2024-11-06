Long noncoding RNAs have pivotal roles in chemoresistance of acute myeloid leukemia

Mehrdad Izadirad, Leila Jafari, Alva Rani James, Juan Pablo Unfried, Zhuo-Xun Wu, Zhe-Sheng Chen Many patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) experience poor outcomes following traditional high-dose chemotherapies and complete remission rates remain suboptimal. Chemoresistance is an obstacle to effective chemotherapy and the precise mechanisms involved remain to be determined. Recently, long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) have been identified as relevant factors in the development of drug resistance in patients with AML. Furthermore, accumulating data support the importance of lncRNAs as potentially useful novel therapeutic targets in many cancers. Here, we review the role of lncRNAs in the development and induction of the chemoresistance in AML, and suggest lncRNAs as novel molecular markers for diagnosis, prediction of patient response to chemotherapy, and novel therapeutic targets for AML.