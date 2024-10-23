Schließen

Trauma der Orbita

  • Die Behandlung orbitaler Verletzungen gehört zum Alltag der medizinischen Akutversorgung. Bei 10 – 25% aller Gesichtsverletzungen ist die Orbita beteiligt. Dieser Beitrag gibt einen Überblick über die möglichen Pathologien nach Orbitatrauma sowie das primärdiagnostische Vorgehen und die therapeutischen Optionen.
  • Orbital trauma is a common medical emergency with potentially sight-threatening complications. Due to the confined orbital conditions, any direct injury or space-consuming lesion may cause serious tissue damage. Possible complications are orbital fractures, foreign body injuries, development of orbital compartment syndrome and traumatic optic neuropathy. Clinical signs include periorbital hematoma or emphysema, subconjunctival hemorrhage, proptosis, decreased ocular mobility, decreased vision, increased intraocular pressure and relative afferent pupillary defect. Ophthalmic status and low-dose CT-imaging provide key information regarding the therapeutic decision. Treatment options include surgical exploration, reconstruction or decompression or a conservative approach with anti-inflammatory or anti-glaucomatous medication. Rapid interdisciplinary diagnostics and therapy is critical for early detection and prevention of irreversible functional loss respectively. Considering the frequent association with life-threatening comorbiditiesOrbital trauma is a common medical emergency with potentially sight-threatening complications. Due to the confined orbital conditions, any direct injury or space-consuming lesion may cause serious tissue damage. Possible complications are orbital fractures, foreign body injuries, development of orbital compartment syndrome and traumatic optic neuropathy. Clinical signs include periorbital hematoma or emphysema, subconjunctival hemorrhage, proptosis, decreased ocular mobility, decreased vision, increased intraocular pressure and relative afferent pupillary defect. Ophthalmic status and low-dose CT-imaging provide key information regarding the therapeutic decision. Treatment options include surgical exploration, reconstruction or decompression or a conservative approach with anti-inflammatory or anti-glaucomatous medication. Rapid interdisciplinary diagnostics and therapy is critical for early detection and prevention of irreversible functional loss respectively. Considering the frequent association with life-threatening comorbidities diagnosis may be complicated.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Malte ZornGND, Anja LiekfeldGND, Mechthild Bode-Hofmann, Ameli Gabel-Pfisterer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1055/a-1669-0770
ISSN:0023-2165
ISSN:1439-3999
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34798667
Title of parent work (German):Klinische Monatsblätter für Augenheilkunde
translated title (English):Orbital trauma
Publisher:Thieme
Place of publishing:Stuttgart
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/12/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/23
Tag:Trauma der Orbita; orbitaler Fremdkörper; orbitales Kompartmentsyndrom; traumatische Optikusneuropathie
intraorbital foreign body; orbital compartment syndrome; orbital trauma; traumatic optic neuropathy
Volume:238
Issue:12
Number of pages:14
First page:1345
Last Page:1358
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.