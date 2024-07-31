Schließen

Reminiscences on influential papers

  • When I started my PhD, I wanted to do something related to systems but I wasn't sure exactly what. I didn't consider data management systems initially, because I was unaware of the richness of the systems work that data management systems were build on. I thought the field was mainly about SQL. Luckily, that view changed quickly.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tilmann RablORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3582302.3582310
ISSN:0163-5808
ISSN:1943-5835
Title of parent work (English):SIGMOD record
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/01/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/31
Volume:51
Issue:4
Number of pages:3
First page:42
Last Page:44
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.