Schließen

Marina F. Bykova (Hg.), Hegel’s philosophy of spirit. A critical guide. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2019. 266 S.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Isabel SickenbergerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.28937/978-3-7873-4368-3
ISSN:0073-1587
Title of parent work (German):Hegel-Studien
Publisher:Felix Meiner Verlag
Place of publishing:Hamburg
Publication type:Review
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/31
Volume:56
Number of pages:3
First page:159
Last Page:161
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.