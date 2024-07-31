Schließen

Enterprise platform and integration concepts research at HPI

  • The Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI), academically structured as the independent Faculty of Digital Engineering at the University of Potsdam, unites computer science research and teaching with the advantages of a privately financed institute and a tuition-free study program. Founder and namesake of the institute is the SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner, who also heads the Enterprise Platform and Integration Concepts (EPIC) research center which focuses on the technical aspects of business software with a vision to provide the fastest way to get insights out of enterprise data. Founded in 2006, the EPIC combines three research groups comprising autonomous data management, enterprise software engineering, and data-driven decision support.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Michael Perscheid, Hasso PlattnerGND, Daniel RitterORCiD, Rainer SchlosserORCiDGND, Ralf TeusnerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3582302.3582322
ISSN:0163-5808
ISSN:1943-5835
Title of parent work (English):SIGMOD record
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/01/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/31
Volume:51
Issue:4
Number of pages:6
First page:68
Last Page:73
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.