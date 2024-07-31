Fearful future: the worldwide shadow education epidemic and the reproduction of inequality outside public schooling

Shadow education has become part of mass schooling in many societies. Against the background of the continuing expansion of formal education and the persistence of educational and social inequalities, the growing influence of shadow education begs major implications for the postulated goal of equality in educational opportunities. This chapter addresses this issue both theoretically and empirically, focusing on the following question: What is the relationship between the continuous growth of SE across the world and the persistence of social inequality in educational attainment? First, existing findings on the topic are reviewed before I draw on and expand neo-institutionalist and social reproduction theories to incorporate SE, thereby identifying the universal causes for the inevitable expansion of SE and its relation to social inequality across the world. Finally, policy implications and future research directions are discussed. The results of this analysis indicate that even though there exist tremendous differences in the effects

Shadow education has become part of mass schooling in many societies. Against the background of the continuing expansion of formal education and the persistence of educational and social inequalities, the growing influence of shadow education begs major implications for the postulated goal of equality in educational opportunities. This chapter addresses this issue both theoretically and empirically, focusing on the following question: What is the relationship between the continuous growth of SE across the world and the persistence of social inequality in educational attainment? First, existing findings on the topic are reviewed before I draw on and expand neo-institutionalist and social reproduction theories to incorporate SE, thereby identifying the universal causes for the inevitable expansion of SE and its relation to social inequality across the world. Finally, policy implications and future research directions are discussed. The results of this analysis indicate that even though there exist tremendous differences in the effects of family background on SE use in different regions and systems of education across the world, SE always feeds into the broader institutionalization of education and its role for social stratification. SE might occupy a key role in maintaining vertical and horizontal inequalities in educational attainment in schooled societies, which continue to struggle with inequity of educational opportunities and outcomes in spite of massive educational expansion at the higher education levels and more equity in educational opportunities.

