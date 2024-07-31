Schließen

Employee involvement and participation in digital transformation

  • Purpose This paper provides a systematization of the existing body of literature on both employee participation goals and the intervention formats in the context of organizational change. Furthermore, degrees of employee involvement that the intervention formats address are identified and related to the goals of employee participation. On this basis, determinants of employee involvement and participation in the context of digital transformation are unveiled. Design/methodology/approach Based on a systematic literature review the authors structure and relate employee participation goals and formats. Through a workshop with expert practitioners, the authors transfer and enhance these theoretical findings in the context of digital transformation. Experts rated the three most important goals and identified accompanying success factors, barriers and effects. Findings The results show that it is not necessarily the degree of involvement but a context-specific selection of measures, the quality of their implementation as well as thePurpose This paper provides a systematization of the existing body of literature on both employee participation goals and the intervention formats in the context of organizational change. Furthermore, degrees of employee involvement that the intervention formats address are identified and related to the goals of employee participation. On this basis, determinants of employee involvement and participation in the context of digital transformation are unveiled. Design/methodology/approach Based on a systematic literature review the authors structure and relate employee participation goals and formats. Through a workshop with expert practitioners, the authors transfer and enhance these theoretical findings in the context of digital transformation. Experts rated the three most important goals and identified accompanying success factors, barriers and effects. Findings The results show that it is not necessarily the degree of involvement but a context-specific selection of measures, the quality of their implementation as well as the actual uptake of suggestions and activities developed by employees that contribute to employees accepting and participating in goal-directed transformations. Moreover, employees must have sufficient information and time for their participation in transformation processes. Originality/value This paper is based on a transformative approach, combining literature analysis to identify formats and goals of employee participation with experiential knowledge of digital transformation practitioners. In addition to relating intervention formats to goals pursued in organizational change processes, empirical and experiential perspectives are used to identify three very relevant goals and respective determinants in digital transformation processes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:André UllrichORCiDGND, Malte Reißig, Silke NiehoffORCiD, Grischa BeierORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1108/JOCM-10-2022-0302
ISSN:0953-4814
ISSN:1758-7816
Title of parent work (English):Journal of organizational change management
Subtitle (English):a combined analysis of literature and practitioners’ expertise
Publisher:Emerald
Place of publishing:Bingley
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/04/29
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/31
Tag:digital transformation; employee involvement; employee participation; expert workshop; organizational change; systematic literature review
Volume:36
Issue:8
Number of pages:20
First page:29
Last Page:48
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

