Diversifying Modern Austrian History
- Jews and Muslims have lived in the territory of modern-day Austria for centuries untold, yet often continue to be construed as the essential “other.” This essay explores a selection of sometimes divergent, sometimes convergent historical experiences amongst these two broad population groups, focusing specifically on demographic diversity, community-building, discrimination and persecution, and the post-war situation. The ultimate aim is to illuminate paradigmatically through the Austrian case study the complex multicultural mosaic of historical Central Europe, the understanding of which, so our contention, sheds a critical light on the often divisive present-day debates concerning immigration and diversity in Austria and Central Europe more broadly. It furthermore opens up a hitherto understudied field of historical research, namely the entangled history of Jews and Muslims in modern Europe.
|Author details:
|Omar T. Nasr, Tim CorbettGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-650290
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65029
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-574-3
|ISSN:
|1614-6492
|ISSN:
|1862-7684
|Title of parent work (German):
|PaRDeS
|Subtitle (English):
|Exploring Parallels and Intersections between Jewish and Muslim Histories in Austria
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/03/22
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/07/30
|Issue:
|29
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|137
|Last Page:
|147
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|BD 1680
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
|Extern / Extern
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Diamond Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2023) 29 / Contemporary Austrian Perspectives
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International