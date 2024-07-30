Schließen

“Austrian,” “Jewish,” “Salonican”

  • Even though Salonican Jews are not typically associated with the Habsburg Empire, some of them, nonetheless, lived there. This paper aims to examine the formation of these Salonican Jews’ (self-)identification by studying their social interactions with the local Viennese population such as the Viennese Sephardi or the Greek-Orthodox communities. The change of the milieu within which they found themselves subsequently impacted their self-perception. Thus, the issue of the surrounding environment and their relations with other groups became central to their self-understanding, as will be demonstrated. By examining different aspects, like migration patterns, financial decisions and family ties, one can understand how their intersection influenced Salonica Jews’ self-identification, which, at the same time, shaped and was shaped by the surrounding milieu. Within this framework, these people perceived themselves and were perceived as Salonican, Sephardi, Jewish, and as subjects of the Emperor.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lida-Maria Dodou
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-650271
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65027
ISBN:978-3-86956-574-3
ISSN:1614-6492
ISSN:1862-7684
Title of parent work (German):PaRDeS
Subtitle (English):The Multiple Aspects of Belonging of Salonican Jews in the Fin-de-Siècle Habsburg Empire
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/03/22
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/07/30
Issue:29
Number of pages:9
First page:115
Last Page:123
RVK - Regensburg classification:BD 1680
Organizational units:Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Diamond Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2023) 29 / Transimperial Histories: Sephardic and Salonican Jews
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.