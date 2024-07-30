“Austrian,” “Jewish,” “Salonican”
- Even though Salonican Jews are not typically associated with the Habsburg Empire, some of them, nonetheless, lived there. This paper aims to examine the formation of these Salonican Jews’ (self-)identification by studying their social interactions with the local Viennese population such as the Viennese Sephardi or the Greek-Orthodox communities. The change of the milieu within which they found themselves subsequently impacted their self-perception. Thus, the issue of the surrounding environment and their relations with other groups became central to their self-understanding, as will be demonstrated. By examining different aspects, like migration patterns, financial decisions and family ties, one can understand how their intersection influenced Salonica Jews’ self-identification, which, at the same time, shaped and was shaped by the surrounding milieu. Within this framework, these people perceived themselves and were perceived as Salonican, Sephardi, Jewish, and as subjects of the Emperor.
|Author details:
|Lida-Maria Dodou
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-650271
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65027
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-574-3
|ISSN:
|1614-6492
|ISSN:
|1862-7684
|Title of parent work (German):
|PaRDeS
|Subtitle (English):
|The Multiple Aspects of Belonging of Salonican Jews in the Fin-de-Siècle Habsburg Empire
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/03/22
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/07/30
|Issue:
|29
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|115
|Last Page:
|123
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|BD 1680
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
|Extern / Extern
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Diamond Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2023) 29 / Transimperial Histories: Sephardic and Salonican Jews
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International