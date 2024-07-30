Schließen

“Domestic Foreigners”

  • This paper examines the relationship between the Sephardic Jewish community of Vienna and the Ottoman and Habsburg Empires in the latter half of the 19th century. The community’s legal status was transformed following the emancipation of Austrian Jews, but very few first-hand accounts of these changes exist today. The primary sources analyzed in this paper are Judezmo-language newspapers published in Vienna at that time. The paper emphasizes the historical and political contexts surrounding these sources, particularly the community’s close ties to the Ottoman and Habsburg regimes.

  • “Domestic Foreigners”eng
    (1380KB)

Metadaten
Author details:Martin StechaunerORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-650260
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65026
ISBN:978-3-86956-574-3
ISSN:1614-6492
ISSN:1862-7684
Title of parent work (German):PaRDeS
Subtitle (English):The Trans-Imperial Loyalties of Sephardic Jews in Vienna
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/03/22
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/07/30
Issue:29
Number of pages:10
First page:103
Last Page:112
RVK - Regensburg classification:BD 1680
Organizational units:Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Diamond Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2023) 29 / Transimperial Histories: Sephardic and Salonican Jews
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

