  • Galicia was home to the largest Jewish population of the Cisleithanian part of the Habsburg Empire. After the Josephinian “German-Jewish schools” had closed already in 1806, educational patterns differed from those in Moravia and Bohemia, where Jewish children received a secular education in a more consistent “Jewish” space. In Galicia in the constitutional era (post-1867), however, with mandatory education enforced, public schools became a shared space in which Jews and (Catholic) Christians functioned together. In Galicia, most Jewish children received public education but usually constituted a religious minority in the student body. The article analyzes how the school space, calendar, and routines were adjusted to accommodate the multi-religious character of the student body.

  • Shared Spaceseng
    (1087KB)

    SHA-512:793db4aeb2c2ae6130239c509c72d4fb525550e2f04999c0332404d29cc7072f0dd95cabd2b6e226b42d1598bcac3b54ecac57fb4c1e993954d890289db5ffd8

Metadaten
Author details:Alicja Maślak-MaciejewskaORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-650253
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65025
ISBN:978-3-86956-574-3
ISSN:1614-6492
ISSN:1862-7684
Title of parent work (German):PaRDeS
Subtitle (English):Jews in Public Schools in Galicia
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/03/22
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/07/30
Issue:29
Number of pages:10
First page:91
Last Page:100
RVK - Regensburg classification:BD 1680
Organizational units:Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Diamond Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2023) 29 / Spaces of Encounter: Case Studies from Galicia
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

