Shared Spaces
- Galicia was home to the largest Jewish population of the Cisleithanian part of the Habsburg Empire. After the Josephinian “German-Jewish schools” had closed already in 1806, educational patterns differed from those in Moravia and Bohemia, where Jewish children received a secular education in a more consistent “Jewish” space. In Galicia in the constitutional era (post-1867), however, with mandatory education enforced, public schools became a shared space in which Jews and (Catholic) Christians functioned together. In Galicia, most Jewish children received public education but usually constituted a religious minority in the student body. The article analyzes how the school space, calendar, and routines were adjusted to accommodate the multi-religious character of the student body.
|Author details:
|Alicja Maślak-MaciejewskaORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-650253
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65025
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-574-3
|ISSN:
|1614-6492
|ISSN:
|1862-7684
|Title of parent work (German):
|PaRDeS
|Subtitle (English):
|Jews in Public Schools in Galicia
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/03/22
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/07/30
|Issue:
|29
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|91
|Last Page:
|100
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|BD 1680
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
|Extern / Extern
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Diamond Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2023) 29 / Spaces of Encounter: Case Studies from Galicia
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International