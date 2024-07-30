Schließen

Between Legibility, Emancipation, and Markers of “Otherness”

  • The article analyzes the interdependences between the history of the Habsburg Empire and the names of its Jewish inhabitants. Until today, these names tell stories about this close relationship and they are an everlasting symbol of this era. By focusing on names, this paper shows how state policies towards Jews shifted over time, and how the perspective on names and name regulations can be a tool to connect and investigate both Habsburg and Jewish studies.

Metadaten
Author details:Johannes CzakaiORCiDGND
Title of parent work (German):PaRDeS
Subtitle (English):The Habsburg Empire and the Names of Jews
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/03/22
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/07/30
Issue:29
Number of pages:9
First page:81
Last Page:89
