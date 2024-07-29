Schließen

Social media data and migration research

  • In 2022, there were 4.62 billion social media users worldwide. Social media generates a wealth of data which migration scholars have recently started to explore in pursuit of a variety of methodological and thematic research questions. Scholars use social media data to estimate migration stocks, forecast migration flows, or recruit migrants for targeted online surveys. Social media has also been used to understand how migrants get information about their planned journeys and destination countries, how they organize and mobilize online, how migration issues are politicized online, and how migrants integrate culturally into destination countries by sharing common interests. While social media data drives innovative research, it also poses severe challenges regarding data privacy, data protection, and methodological questions relating to external validity. In this chapter, I briefly introduce various strands of migration research using social media data and discuss the advantages, disadvantages, and opportunities.

Metadaten
Author details:Jasper TjadenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4337/9781035306855.00023
Title of parent work (English):How to do migration research : how to research guides
Editor(s):Ricard Zapata-Barrero, Daniela Vintila
Date of first publication:2024/07/18
Publication year:2024
