Schließen

Empirical evidence to understand the human factor for effective rapid testing against SARS-CoV-2

  • Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) rapid antigen point-of-care and home tests are available to laypeople. In four cross-sectional mixed-methods data collections conducted between December 2020 and March 2021 (n = 4,026), we showed that a majority of subjects were willing to test despite mistrust and ignorance regarding rapid tests' validity. Experimental evidence shows that low costs and access to events could increase testing intentions. Mandatory reporting and isolation after positive results were not identified as major barriers. Instead, assuming that testing and isolation can slow down the pandemic and the possibility to protect others were related to greater willingness to get tested. While we did not find evidence for risk compensation for past tests, experimental evidence suggests that there is a tendency to show less mask wearing and physical distancing in a group of tested individuals. A short communication intervention reduced complacent behavior. The derived recommendations could make rapidSevere acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) rapid antigen point-of-care and home tests are available to laypeople. In four cross-sectional mixed-methods data collections conducted between December 2020 and March 2021 (n = 4,026), we showed that a majority of subjects were willing to test despite mistrust and ignorance regarding rapid tests' validity. Experimental evidence shows that low costs and access to events could increase testing intentions. Mandatory reporting and isolation after positive results were not identified as major barriers. Instead, assuming that testing and isolation can slow down the pandemic and the possibility to protect others were related to greater willingness to get tested. While we did not find evidence for risk compensation for past tests, experimental evidence suggests that there is a tendency to show less mask wearing and physical distancing in a group of tested individuals. A short communication intervention reduced complacent behavior. The derived recommendations could make rapid testing a successful pillar of pandemic management.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Cornelia BetschORCiD, Philipp SprengholzORCiD, Regina SiegersORCiD, Sarah EitzeORCiD, Lars KornORCiD, Laura Goldhahn, Jule Marie SchmitzORCiD, Paula Giesler, Gesine Knauer, Mirjam JennyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2107179118
ISSN:0027-8424
ISSN:1091-6490
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34362848
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America
Publisher:National Academy of Sciences
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/06
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/22
Tag:SARS-CoV-2; behavioral insights; health communication; rapid tests
Volume:118
Issue:32
Article number:e2107179118
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BE3970/11-1, BE3970/12-1]; Federal Centre for Health Education; Leibniz Institute of Psychology; Klaus Tschira Stiftung; Thuringer Ministerium fur Wirtschaft, Wissenschaft und digitale Gesellschaft; Thuringer Staatskanzlei; University of Erfurt; Robert Koch Institute
Organizational units:Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.