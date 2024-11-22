Empirical evidence to understand the human factor for effective rapid testing against SARS-CoV-2

- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) rapid antigen point-of-care and home tests are available to laypeople. In four cross-sectional mixed-methods data collections conducted between December 2020 and March 2021 (n = 4,026), we showed that a majority of subjects were willing to test despite mistrust and ignorance regarding rapid tests' validity. Experimental evidence shows that low costs and access to events could increase testing intentions. Mandatory reporting and isolation after positive results were not identified as major barriers. Instead, assuming that testing and isolation can slow down the pandemic and the possibility to protect others were related to greater willingness to get tested. While we did not find evidence for risk compensation for past tests, experimental evidence suggests that there is a tendency to show less mask wearing and physical distancing in a group of tested individuals. A short communication intervention reduced complacent behavior. The derived recommendations could make rapidSevere acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) rapid antigen point-of-care and home tests are available to laypeople. In four cross-sectional mixed-methods data collections conducted between December 2020 and March 2021 (n = 4,026), we showed that a majority of subjects were willing to test despite mistrust and ignorance regarding rapid tests' validity. Experimental evidence shows that low costs and access to events could increase testing intentions. Mandatory reporting and isolation after positive results were not identified as major barriers. Instead, assuming that testing and isolation can slow down the pandemic and the possibility to protect others were related to greater willingness to get tested. While we did not find evidence for risk compensation for past tests, experimental evidence suggests that there is a tendency to show less mask wearing and physical distancing in a group of tested individuals. A short communication intervention reduced complacent behavior. The derived recommendations could make rapid testing a successful pillar of pandemic management.…
|Cornelia BetschORCiD, Philipp SprengholzORCiD, Regina SiegersORCiD, Sarah EitzeORCiD, Lars KornORCiD, Laura Goldhahn, Jule Marie SchmitzORCiD, Paula Giesler, Gesine Knauer, Mirjam JennyORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2107179118
|0027-8424
|1091-6490
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34362848
|Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America
|National Academy of Sciences
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2021/08/06
|2021
|2024/11/22
|SARS-CoV-2; behavioral insights; health communication; rapid tests
|118
|32
|e2107179118
|10
|German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BE3970/11-1, BE3970/12-1]; Federal Centre for Health Education; Leibniz Institute of Psychology; Klaus Tschira Stiftung; Thuringer Ministerium fur Wirtschaft, Wissenschaft und digitale Gesellschaft; Thuringer Staatskanzlei; University of Erfurt; Robert Koch Institute
|Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert