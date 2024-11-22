Schließen

X-ray variability of the HMXB Cen X-3: evidence for inhomogeneous accretion flows

  • Cen X-3 is a compact high-mass X-ray binary likely powered by Roche lobe overflow. We present a phase-resolved X-ray spectral and timing analysis of two pointed XMM-Newton observations. The first one took place during a normal state of the source, when it has a luminosity L-X similar to 10(36) erg s(-1). This observation covered orbital phases phi = 0.00-0.37, i.e. the egress from the eclipse. The egress light curve is highly structured, showing distinctive intervals. We argue that different intervals correspond to the emergence of different emitting structures. The light-curve analysis enables us to estimate the size of such structures around the compact star, the most conspicuous of which has a size similar to 0.3R(*), of the order of the Roche lobe radius. During the egress, the equivalent width of Fe emission lines, from highly ionized species, decreases as the X-ray continuum grows. On the other hand, the equivalent width of the FeK alpha line, from near-neutral Fe, strengthens. This line is likely formed due to the X-rayCen X-3 is a compact high-mass X-ray binary likely powered by Roche lobe overflow. We present a phase-resolved X-ray spectral and timing analysis of two pointed XMM-Newton observations. The first one took place during a normal state of the source, when it has a luminosity L-X similar to 10(36) erg s(-1). This observation covered orbital phases phi = 0.00-0.37, i.e. the egress from the eclipse. The egress light curve is highly structured, showing distinctive intervals. We argue that different intervals correspond to the emergence of different emitting structures. The light-curve analysis enables us to estimate the size of such structures around the compact star, the most conspicuous of which has a size similar to 0.3R(*), of the order of the Roche lobe radius. During the egress, the equivalent width of Fe emission lines, from highly ionized species, decreases as the X-ray continuum grows. On the other hand, the equivalent width of the FeK alpha line, from near-neutral Fe, strengthens. This line is likely formed due to the X-ray illumination of the accretion stream. The second observation was taken when the source was 10 times X-ray brighter and covered the orbital phases phi = 0.36-0.80. The X-ray light curve in the high state shows dips. These dips are not caused by absorption but can be due to instabilities in the accretion stream. The typical dip duration, of about 1000 s, is much longer than the time-scale attributed to the accretion of the clumpy stellar wind of the massive donor star, but is similar to the viscous time-scale at the inner radius of the accretion disc.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:G. Sanjurjo-Ferrin, Jose Miguel TorrejonORCiD, Konstantin PostnovORCiD, Lidia M. OskinovaORCiDGND, Jose Joaquin Rodes-Roca, Guillermo Bernabeu
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/staa3953
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/26
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/11/22
Tag:X-rays:binaries; accretion; accretion discs; eclipses; pulsars: individual: Cen X-3
Volume:501
Issue:4
Number of pages:18
First page:5892
Last Page:5909
Funding institution:Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft und Raumfahrt (DLR)Helmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR) [FKZ 50 OR 1508]; Russian Government Program of Competitive Growth of Kazan Federal University; Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport fellowship [PRX17/00114]; Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR)Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [18-502-12025]; [ESP2017-85691P]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.