It's still about ethics, isn't it?
|Author details:
|Joschka HaltaufderheideORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1136/jme-2022-108716
|ISSN:
|0306-6800
|ISSN:
|1473-4257
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36351788
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of Medical Ethics
|Publisher:
|BMJ Publishing Group
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/18
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/10/23
|Volume:
|48
|Issue:
|12
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|983
|Last Page:
|984
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz