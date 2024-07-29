Schließen

Testimonium 1951 Convention/Article XI 1967 Protocol

  • This chapter covers the function of Testimonium to the 1951 Convention and Article XI of the 1967 Protocol. It looks into the relevance of the 1951 Convetion's testimonium. The testimonium primarily focuses on the Convetion's authentic languages, regulation of deposition, and certified true copies being delivered to all members of the UN and non-member States. On the other hand, Article XI contains the standard procedures for regulating the deposition of a copy of the 1967 Protocol in the Secretariat of the United Nations and foreseeing the transmission of certified copies thereof by the Secretary general. The chapter mentions how both elements are not commonly explicitly indicated in modern treaties.

