Article 46 1951 Convention/Article X 1967 Protocol

  • This chapter focuses on Article 46 of the 1951 Convention and Article X of the 1967 Protocol. It explains the depository of a treaty playing an essential procedural role in ensuring the smooth operation of a multilateral treaty. Article 46 enumerates the Secretary-General's function as a depositary performed by the Treaty Section of the Office of Legal Affairs in the United Nations Secretariat. Similarly, Article X confirms and details the Secretary-General's designation and role as depositary of the 1967 Protocol. The chapter mentions that the enumeration of Article X's depositary notification is exemplary instead of conclusive. It examines the depositoary notifications of declarations, signatures, and researvations under Article 46 and Article X.

Metadaten
Author details:Robin Geiß, Yao LiGND
URL:https://opil.ouplaw.com/display/10.1093/law/9780192855114.001.0001/law-9780192855114-chapter-68
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/law/9780192855114.001.0001
ISBN:978-0-19-285511-4
Title of parent work (English):The 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees and its 1967 Protocol
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Editor(s):Andreas Zimmermann, Einarsen Terje
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/01/09
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/07/29
Print run:Second edition
Number of pages:6
First page:1813
Last Page:1818
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Strafrecht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

