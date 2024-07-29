Article 22 1951 Convention
- This chapter covers the 1951 Convention's Article 22. It explains the provision's aim to grant refugees access to the contracting States' national educational systems. Moreover, Article 22 encompasses learning at all different levels of education in schools, universities, and other educational institutions. However, the provision does not address any issues related to the upbringing of children by their parents. The chapter mentions the relevancy of Article 22 when it comes to durable solutions for refugees in an effort to enable them to integrate into the host country's society. It also discusses the drafting history, declarations, and reservations of Article 22 and the instruments used prior to the 1951 Convention.
|Author details:
|Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND, Rebecca Thorburn Stern
|URL:
|https://opil.ouplaw.com/display/10.1093/law/9780192855114.001.0001/law-9780192855114-chapter-43
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/law/9780192855114.001.0001
|ISBN:
|978-0-19-285511-4
|Title of parent work (English):
|The 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees and its 1967 Protocol
|Publisher:
|Oxford University Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Editor(s):
|Andreas Zimmermann, Einarsen Terje
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/01/09
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/07/29
|Print run:
|Second edition
|Number of pages:
|26
|First page:
|1201
|Last Page:
|1226
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer review:
|Nicht referiert