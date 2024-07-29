Schließen

Article 22 1951 Convention

  • This chapter covers the 1951 Convention's Article 22. It explains the provision's aim to grant refugees access to the contracting States' national educational systems. Moreover, Article 22 encompasses learning at all different levels of education in schools, universities, and other educational institutions. However, the provision does not address any issues related to the upbringing of children by their parents. The chapter mentions the relevancy of Article 22 when it comes to durable solutions for refugees in an effort to enable them to integrate into the host country's society. It also discusses the drafting history, declarations, and reservations of Article 22 and the instruments used prior to the 1951 Convention.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND, Rebecca Thorburn Stern
URL:https://opil.ouplaw.com/display/10.1093/law/9780192855114.001.0001/law-9780192855114-chapter-43
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/law/9780192855114.001.0001
ISBN:978-0-19-285511-4
Title of parent work (English):The 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees and its 1967 Protocol
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Editor(s):Andreas Zimmermann, Einarsen Terje
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/01/09
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/07/29
Print run:Second edition
Number of pages:26
First page:1201
Last Page:1226
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.