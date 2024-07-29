Schließen

War, international spillovers, and adolescents

  • Using novel longitudinal data, this paper studies the short- and medium-term effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 on social trust of adolescents in Germany. Comparing adolescents who responded to our survey shortly before the start of the war with those who responded shortly after the conflict began and applying difference-in-differences (DiD) models over time, we find a significant decline in the outcome after the war started. These findings provide new evidence on how armed conflicts influence social trust and well-being among young people in a country not directly involved in the war.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas SiedlerORCiDGND, Silke Anger, Bernhard Christoph, Agata Danuta GalkiewiczGND, Shushanik MargaryanORCiDGND, Frauke Peter, Malte Sandner
URL:https://www.iza.org/publications/dp/16921/war-international-spillovers-and-adolescents-evidence-from-russias-invasion-of-ukraine-in-2022
ISSN:2365-9793
Title of parent work (English):Discussion paper series
Subtitle (English):evidence from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022
Publisher:IZA
Place of publishing:Bonn
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/07/29
Tag:Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; social capital; trust; war
Volume:No. 16921
Number of pages:43
Remarks:
published in: Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, 2024, 224, 181-193
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.