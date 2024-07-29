Schließen

Article 1 A, para. 2 1951 Convention

  • This chapter focuses on the features of Article 1's paragraph 1 of the 1951 Convention. The article primarily determines the scope of application of the Convention's ratione personae while outlining the basis of the protection of refugees. Additionally, Article 1 addresses the concerns surrounding the inclusion, cessation, and exclusion of refugees. The chapter then tackles the historical development of the article by considering the instruments used prior to the 1951 Convention. It also cites that the Constitution of the International Refugee Organization appears to contain an ambiguity as to how the refugee notion was perceived, so refugees only became the IRO Constitution's concern when they have valid objections to returning to their home country.

Author details:Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND, Franziska M. HerrmannGND
URL:https://opil.ouplaw.com/display/10.1093/law/9780192855114.001.0001/law-9780192855114-chapter-13
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/law/9780192855114.001.0001
ISBN:978-0-19-285511-4
Title of parent work (English):The 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees and its 1967 Protocol
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Editor(s):Andreas Zimmermann, Einarsen Terje
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/01/09
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/07/29
Print run:Second edition
Number of pages:198
First page:359
Last Page:556
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

