The similarity-updating model of probability judgment and belief revision

  • People often take nondiagnostic information into account when revising their beliefs. A probability judgment decreases due to nondiagnostic information represents the well-established "dilution effect" observed in many domains. Surprisingly, the opposite of the dilution effect called the "confirmation effect" has also been observed frequently. The present work provides a unified cognitive model that allows both effects to be explained simultaneously. The suggested similarity-updating model incorporates two psychological components: first, a similarity-based judgment inspired by categorization research, and second, a weighting-andadding process with an adjustment following a similarity-based confirmation mechanism. Four experimental studies demonstrate the model's predictive accuracy for probability judgments and belief revision. The participants received a sample of information from one of two options and had to judge from which option the information came. The similarity-updating model predicts that the probability judgment is aPeople often take nondiagnostic information into account when revising their beliefs. A probability judgment decreases due to nondiagnostic information represents the well-established "dilution effect" observed in many domains. Surprisingly, the opposite of the dilution effect called the "confirmation effect" has also been observed frequently. The present work provides a unified cognitive model that allows both effects to be explained simultaneously. The suggested similarity-updating model incorporates two psychological components: first, a similarity-based judgment inspired by categorization research, and second, a weighting-andadding process with an adjustment following a similarity-based confirmation mechanism. Four experimental studies demonstrate the model's predictive accuracy for probability judgments and belief revision. The participants received a sample of information from one of two options and had to judge from which option the information came. The similarity-updating model predicts that the probability judgment is a function of the similarity of the sample to the options. When one is presented with a new sample, the previous probability judgment is updated with a second probability judgment by taking a weighted average of the two and adjusting the result according to a similarity-based confirmation. The model describes people's probability judgments well and outcompetes a Bayesian cognitive model and an alternative probability-theory-plus-noise model. The similarity-updating model accounts for several qualitative findings, namely, dilution effects, confirmation effects, order effects, and the finding that probability judgments are invariant to sample size. In sum, the similarity-updating model provides a plausible account of human probability judgment and belief revision.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca Albrecht, Mirjam JennyORCiDGND, Håkan NilssonGND, Jörg RieskampORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1037/rev0000299
ISSN:0033-295X
ISSN:1939-1471
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34292023
Title of parent work (English):Psychological review / American Psychological Association
Publisher:American Psychological Association
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/22
Tag:belief updating; dilution effect; probability judgment; similarity
Volume:128
Issue:6
Number of pages:24
First page:1088
Last Page:1111
Organizational units:Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

