Adsorption of lysozyme into a charged confining pore

  • Several applications arise from the confinement of proteins on surfaces because their stability and biological activity are enhanced. It is also known that the way in which a protein adsorbs on the surface is important for its biological function since its active sites should not be obstructed. In this study, the adsorption properties of hen egg-white lysozyme, HEWL, into a negatively charged silica pore is examined by employing a coarse-grained model and constant-pH Monte Carlo simulations. The role of electrostatic interactions is taken into account via including the Debye-Huckel potentials into the C alpha structure-based model. We evaluate the effects of pH, salt concentration, and pore radius on the protein preferential orientation and spatial distribution of its residues regarding the pore surface. By mapping the residues that stay closer to the pore surface, we find that the increase of pH leads to orientational changes of the adsorbed protein when the solution pH gets closer to the HEWL isoelectric point. Under theseSeveral applications arise from the confinement of proteins on surfaces because their stability and biological activity are enhanced. It is also known that the way in which a protein adsorbs on the surface is important for its biological function since its active sites should not be obstructed. In this study, the adsorption properties of hen egg-white lysozyme, HEWL, into a negatively charged silica pore is examined by employing a coarse-grained model and constant-pH Monte Carlo simulations. The role of electrostatic interactions is taken into account via including the Debye-Huckel potentials into the C alpha structure-based model. We evaluate the effects of pH, salt concentration, and pore radius on the protein preferential orientation and spatial distribution of its residues regarding the pore surface. By mapping the residues that stay closer to the pore surface, we find that the increase of pH leads to orientational changes of the adsorbed protein when the solution pH gets closer to the HEWL isoelectric point. Under these conditions, the pK(a) shift of these important residues caused by the adsorption into the charged confining surface results in a HEWL charge distribution that stabilizes the adsorption in the observed protein orientation. We compare our observations to the results of the pK(a) shift for HEWL available in the literature and to some experimental data.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel L. Z. CaetanoORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Andrey G. CherstvyORCiDGND, Sidney J. de CarvalhoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1cp03185f
ISSN:1463-9076
ISSN:1463-9084
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34821240
Title of parent work (English):Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/22
Volume:23
Issue:48
Number of pages:13
First page:27195
Last Page:27206
Funding institution:Sao Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP)Fundacao de Amparo a Pesquisa do Estado de Sao Paulo (FAPESP) [2013/08293-7, 2019/19662-0, 2018/01841-2]; Coordenacao de Aperfeicoamento de Pessoal de Nivel Superior, Brasil (CAPES)Coordenacao de Aperfeicoamento de Pessoal de Nivel Superior (CAPES) [001]; Foundation for Polish Science (FNP) within an Alexander von Humboldt Honorary Polish Research Scholarship; Humboldt University of Berlin
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

