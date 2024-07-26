Schließen

Migration and democracy: Reclaiming democracy from its nativist/nationalist closure 1

  • In the last few years, we have been increasingly experiencing a discursive and practical use of the existing democratic structures as an instrument of anti-immigration anxiety and sentiment, from electoral support to right-wing populist parties to anti-immigrant, xenophobic, and/or racist mobilizations in and beyond the Western world. This article argues that the origins and political histories that the concepts of demos and democracy stand on provide a firm ground to resist the attempts at their current nativist/nationalist closure. Contesting the attempts to reduce the concepts of democracy and demos to strictly limited or ethnically defined populations, the article develops a political argument that relates democracy and migration, which have been represented as opposite poles within the current political map defined by the populist surge.

Author details:Özge Yaka
Title of parent work (English):The condition of democracy. - Volume 2: Contesting citizenship
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Editor(s):Jürgen Mackert, Hannah Wolf, Bryan S. Turner
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/13
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/07/26
