Sacred poetry, eternal felicity, and the redemption of Israel
- The article explores the philosophical exegesis in Obadiah Sforno's sixteenth-century Psalms commentary and its reception in Berlin of the late eighteenth century, where it was reprinted in the Haskalah's biggest bestseller-an edition of Moses Mendelssohn's Psalms translation with Hebrew commentary. While the inclusion of entire commentaries by earlier exegetes was unique among all Haskalah Bible editions, I argue that the choice to include Sforno's commentary alongside Mendelssohn's translation of Psalms, itself an expression of Mendelssohn's political-theological defense of Judaism, was intended to buttress shared philosophical doctrines and concepts located by the two scholars in Psalms, notwithstanding temporal and cultural divergences: imitatio Dei, the salvation of the individual soul, and Israel's eternity.
