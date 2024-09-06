Schließen

Sacred poetry, eternal felicity, and the redemption of Israel

  • The article explores the philosophical exegesis in Obadiah Sforno's sixteenth-century Psalms commentary and its reception in Berlin of the late eighteenth century, where it was reprinted in the Haskalah's biggest bestseller-an edition of Moses Mendelssohn's Psalms translation with Hebrew commentary. While the inclusion of entire commentaries by earlier exegetes was unique among all Haskalah Bible editions, I argue that the choice to include Sforno's commentary alongside Mendelssohn's translation of Psalms, itself an expression of Mendelssohn's political-theological defense of Judaism, was intended to buttress shared philosophical doctrines and concepts located by the two scholars in Psalms, notwithstanding temporal and cultural divergences: imitatio Dei, the salvation of the individual soul, and Israel's eternity.

Author details:Yael Sela
Subtitle (English):Obadiah Sforno's commentary on Psalms in the Berlin Haskalah
Date of first publication:2022/06/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/06
Tag:Haskalah; Joel Bril (Lowe); Moses Mendelssohn; Obadiah Sforno; Psalms; reception history of Bible exegesis and philosophy; redemption; salvation of the soul
