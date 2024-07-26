Schließen

Gedichte

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Hinemoana BakerORCiD
ISSN:0028-3347
Title of parent work (German):Neue Rundschau
Publisher:Fischer
Place of publishing:Frankfurt am Main
Publication type:Other
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/25
Volume:133
Issue:4
Number of pages:7
First page:65
Last Page:71
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.