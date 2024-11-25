No clinically relevant removal of meropenem by cytokine adsorber CytoSorb(R) in critically ill patients with sepsis or septic shock
|Author details:
|Uwe LiebchenORCiDGND, Christina ScharfORCiDGND, Michael ZollerGND, Ferdinand Anton WeineltORCiDGND, Charlotte KloftORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00134-021-06487-y
|ISSN:
|0342-4642
|ISSN:
|1432-1238
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34519848
|Title of parent work (English):
|Intensive care medicine : official journal of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine and the European Society of Pediatric Intensive Care
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/09/14
|Publication year:
|2021
|Creating corporation:
|CytoMero Collaboration Team
|Release date:
|2024/11/25
|Volume:
|47
|Issue:
|11
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|1332
|Last Page:
|1333
|Funding institution:
|Projekt DEAL; Munich Clinician-Scientist Program of the Medical Faculty of the LMU Munich
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International