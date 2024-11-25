Schließen

No clinically relevant removal of meropenem by cytokine adsorber CytoSorb(R) in critically ill patients with sepsis or septic shock

Metadaten
Author details:Uwe LiebchenORCiDGND, Christina ScharfORCiDGND, Michael ZollerGND, Ferdinand Anton WeineltORCiDGND, Charlotte KloftORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00134-021-06487-y
ISSN:0342-4642
ISSN:1432-1238
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34519848
Title of parent work (English):Intensive care medicine : official journal of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine and the European Society of Pediatric Intensive Care
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/14
Publication year:2021
Creating corporation:CytoMero Collaboration Team
Release date:2024/11/25
Volume:47
Issue:11
Number of pages:2
First page:1332
Last Page:1333
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL; Munich Clinician-Scientist Program of the Medical Faculty of the LMU Munich
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

