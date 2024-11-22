Schließen

Gradience in subject-verb number agreement

  • This study investigates native German speakers' and bilingual Turkish/German speakers' sensitivity to constraints on verbal agreement with pseudo-partitive subjects such as eine Packung Tabletten ("a pack of pills"). Although number agreement with the first noun phrase (headed by a container noun) is considered to be the norm, agreement with the second (containee) noun phrase is also possible. We combined scalar acceptability ratings with a stochastic constraint-based grammatical framework to model the relative strength of the constraints that determine speakers' agreement preferences and subsequently tested whether these models could correctly predict speakers' verb choices in a production task. For both participant groups, number match between the container noun phrase and the verb was the strongest determinant of both acceptability and production choices. The relative ranking of the constraints that we identified was the same for both groups, and the lack of age-of-acquisition effects suggests that constraints on variableThis study investigates native German speakers' and bilingual Turkish/German speakers' sensitivity to constraints on verbal agreement with pseudo-partitive subjects such as eine Packung Tabletten ("a pack of pills"). Although number agreement with the first noun phrase (headed by a container noun) is considered to be the norm, agreement with the second (containee) noun phrase is also possible. We combined scalar acceptability ratings with a stochastic constraint-based grammatical framework to model the relative strength of the constraints that determine speakers' agreement preferences and subsequently tested whether these models could correctly predict speakers' verb choices in a production task. For both participant groups, number match between the container noun phrase and the verb was the strongest determinant of both acceptability and production choices. The relative ranking of the constraints that we identified was the same for both groups, and the lack of age-of-acquisition effects suggests that constraints on variable subject-verb agreement, and their relative strength, are acquirable by both early and later learners of German. Group differences were seen in the absolute constraint weightings, however, with the bilinguals' agreement preferences being more strongly influenced by number match with the containee phrase, indicating a comparatively greater reliance on surface-level cues to agreement (such as noun proximity) among the bilingual group.show moreshow less

Author details:Anna JessenORCiDGND, Lara Schwarz, Claudia FelserORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0142716421000357
ISSN:0142-7164
ISSN:1469-1817
Title of parent work (English):Applied psycholinguistics : psychological and linguistic studies across languages and learners
Subtitle (English):Can bilinguals tune in?
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/22
Tag:German; Gradient Symbolic Computation; bilingualism; pseudo-partitives; subject-verb agreement
Volume:42
Issue:6
Article number:PII S0142716421000357
Number of pages:29
First page:1523
Last Page:1551
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [317633480 - SFB 1287]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

