Wearable electroencephalography and multi-modal mental state classification: a systematic literature review

Background: Wearable multi-modal time-series classification applications outperform their best uni-modal counterparts and hold great promise. A modality that directly measures electrical correlates from the brain is electroencephalography. Due to varying noise sources, different key brain regions, key frequency bands, and signal characteristics like non-stationarity, techniques for data pre-processing and classification algorithms are task-dependent. Method: Here, a systematic literature review on mental state classification for wearable electroencephalog-raphy is presented. Four search terms in different combinations were used for an in-title search. The search was executed on the 29th of June 2022, across Google Scholar, PubMed, IEEEXplore, and ScienceDirect. 76 most relevant publications were set into context as the current state-of-the-art in mental state time-series classification. Results: Pre-processing techniques, features, and time-series classification models were analyzed. Across publications, a window length of one second was mainly chosen for classification and spectral features were utilized the most. The achieved performance per time-series classification model is analyzed, finding linear discriminant analysis, decision trees, and k-nearest neighbors models outperform support-vector machines by a factor of up to 1.5. A historical analysis depicts future trends while under-reported aspects relevant to practical applications are discussed. Conclusions: Five main conclusions are given, covering utilization of available area for electrode placement on the head, most often or scarcely utilized features and time-series classification model architectures, baseline reporting practices, as well as explainability and interpretability of Deep Learning. The importance of a 'test battery' assessing the influence of data pre-processing and multi-modality on time-series classification performance is emphasized.

