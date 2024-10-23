Disentangling the relations of theory of mind, executive function and conduct problems
- Deficits in inferring others' mental states, that is, theory of mind (ToM), and in regulating one's behavior, relating to executive function (EF), are risk factors for conduct problems in childhood, but these interrelations have scarcely been examined while simultaneously controlling for ADHD symptoms. This study assessed EF (inhibition, working memory updating, set shifting) as well as ToM (affective, cognitive) behaviorally and examined their direct and indirect cross-sectional relations to parent-rated conduct problems (CBCL) in 9to 13year-old children in a community sample (N =1501). In structural-equation models, all paths were controlled for parent-rated ADHD symptoms (SDQ). Main results were a direct negative path from (affective) ToM to conduct problems, a direct positive path from EF to ToM, and an indirect negative path from EF via (affective) ToM to conduct problems. Therefore, fostering (affective) ToM combined with EF appears suitable to prevent conduct problems in children.
