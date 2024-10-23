Schließen

Multi-unit turns that begin with a resaying of a prior speaker's turn

  • This study examines the interactional workings of multi-unit turns that have an initial turn-constructional unit that re-says the immediately prior single-unit turn produced by another speaker. Based on cases in English, Portuguese, and French, our analysis shows that resayings do confirming and also 1) index the speaker's rights over the propositional component of the words, and 2) support the extension of the turn. In addition to confirming, resayings thus claim rights to what has been said and demonstrate an entitlement to say more. The resayings thereby have both a retrospective and prospective function, the latter being closely related to turn-taking management. Our findings contribute to the existing literature on other-repeats by considering what these do in a multi-unit turn environment.

Author details:Klara Skogmyr MarianORCiD, Taiane MalabarbaORCiDGND, Ann WeatherallORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.langcom.2021.01.004
ISSN:0271-5309
ISSN:1873-3395
Title of parent work (English):Language & communication : an interdisciplinary journal
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York, NY [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/23
Tag:Collaborative completions; Epistemics; Multi-unit turns; Repetitions; Turn-extension
Volume:78
Number of pages:11
First page:77
Last Page:87
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

