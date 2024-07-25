Schließen

Linguistic structure modulates attention in reading: evidence from negative concord in Italian

  • We report the reading performance of an Italian speaker with egocentric Neglect Dyslexia on sentences with Negative Concord structures, which contain a linguistic cue to the presence of a preceding negative marker and compare it to sentences with no such cue. As predicted, the frequency of reading the whole sentence, including the initial negative marker non, was higher in Negative Concord structures than in sentences which also started with non, but crucially, lacked the medially positioned linguistic cue to the presence of non. These data support the claim that the presence of linguistic cues to sentence structure modulates attention during reading in Neglect Dyslexia.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alessia RossettoORCiD, Alessio ToraldoORCiD, Stefania Laratta, Paolo Tonin, Cecilia Poletto, Giulia BenciniORCiD, Carlo SemenzaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02643294.2023.2199918
ISSN:0264-3294
ISSN:1464-0627
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37045801
Title of parent work (English):Cognitive neuropsychology
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:London [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/17
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/25
Tag:Italian; negative concord; neglect dyslexia; syntax; unilateral neglect; visual attention
Volume:39
Issue:5-8
Number of pages:19
First page:356
Last Page:374
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz
External remark:Correction (http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/02643294.2023.2207800)

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.