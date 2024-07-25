Linguistic structure modulates attention in reading: evidence from negative concord in Italian

Alessia Rossetto, Alessio Toraldo, Stefania Laratta, Paolo Tonin, Cecilia Poletto, Giulia Bencini, Carlo Semenza We report the reading performance of an Italian speaker with egocentric Neglect Dyslexia on sentences with Negative Concord structures, which contain a linguistic cue to the presence of a preceding negative marker and compare it to sentences with no such cue. As predicted, the frequency of reading the whole sentence, including the initial negative marker non, was higher in Negative Concord structures than in sentences which also started with non, but crucially, lacked the medially positioned linguistic cue to the presence of non. These data support the claim that the presence of linguistic cues to sentence structure modulates attention during reading in Neglect Dyslexia.