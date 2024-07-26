Schließen

The effects of backward vs. forward running training on measures of physical fitness in young female handball players

  Introduction This study examined the effects of an 8-week backward running (BR) vs. forward running (FR) training programmes on measures of physical fitness in young female handball players. Methods Twenty-nine players participated in this study. Participants were randomly assigned to a FR training group, BR training group, and a control group. Results and discussion Within-group analysis indicated significant, small-to-large improvements in all performance tests (effect size [g] = 0.36 to 1.80), except 5-m forward sprint-time in the BR group and 5- and 10-m forward sprint-time in the FR group. However, the CG significantly decreased forward sprint performance over 10-m and 20-m (g = 0.28 to 0.50) with no changes in the other fitness parameters. No significant differences in the amount of change scores between the BR and FR groups were noted. Both training interventions have led to similar improvements in measures of muscle power, change of direction (CoD) speed, sprint speed either forward or backward, and repeated sprint ability (RSA) in young female handball players, though BR training may have a small advantage over FR training for 10-m forward sprint time and CoD speed, while FR training may provide small improvements over BR training for RSAbest. Practitioners are advised to consider either FR or BR training to improve various measures of physical fitness in young female handball players.

Metadaten
Author details:Senda Sammoud, Raja Bouguezzi, Aaron Uthoff, Rodrigo Ramirez-CampilloORCiD, Jason MoranORCiD, Yassine NegraORCiD, Younes Hachana, Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fspor.2023.1244369
ISSN:2624-9367
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in sports and active living
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/09/12
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/26
Tag:athletic performance; motor activity; sports medicine; team sports; youth sports
Volume:5
Article number:1244369
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

