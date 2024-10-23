Inflammation is a physiological process involved in the defenses of the body and the repair of tissues. It is acutely activated by infections, trauma, toxins, or allergic reactions. However, if it becomes chronic, inflammation can end up stimulating the development of diseases such as cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, neurological disease, or cancer. Additionally, during aging, inflammation becomes increasingly more chronic. Furthermore, we found that certain foods, such as saturated fats, have pro-inflammatory activity. Taking this into account, in this review we have discussed different diets with possible anti-inflammatory activity, the commonly ingested components of each diet and their active compounds. In addition, we have proposed some dietary guidelines, as well as a list of compounds present in foods with anti-inflammatory activity, outlining how to combine them to achieve optimal anti-inflammatory effects. Therefore, we can conclude that the compounds in our diet with anti-inflammatory activity could help alleviate

