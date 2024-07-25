Schließen

The effects of repeated backward running training on measures of physical fitness in youth male soccer players

  • This study explored the effects of an 8-week repeated backward running training (RBRT) programme on measures of physical fitness in youth male soccer players. Youth male soccer players were randomly allocated into a RBRT group (n = 20; 13.95 +/- 0.22y) or a control group (CG; n = 16; 14.86 +/- 0.29y). The CG continued normal soccer training, while the RBRT group replaced some soccer drills with RBRT twice per week. Within-group analysis revealed that RBRT improved all performance variables ( increment -9.99% to 14.50%; effect size [ES] = -1.79 to 1.29; p <= 0.001). Meanwhile, trivial-to-moderate detrimental effects on sprinting and change of direction (CoD) speed ( increment 1.55% to 10.40%; p <= 0.05) were noted in the CG. The number of individuals improving performance above the smallest worthwhile change ranged from 65-100% across all performance variables in the RBRT group, whereas<50% in the CG reached that threshold. The between-group analysis indicated that the RBRT group improved performance on all performance tasks more thanThis study explored the effects of an 8-week repeated backward running training (RBRT) programme on measures of physical fitness in youth male soccer players. Youth male soccer players were randomly allocated into a RBRT group (n = 20; 13.95 +/- 0.22y) or a control group (CG; n = 16; 14.86 +/- 0.29y). The CG continued normal soccer training, while the RBRT group replaced some soccer drills with RBRT twice per week. Within-group analysis revealed that RBRT improved all performance variables ( increment -9.99% to 14.50%; effect size [ES] = -1.79 to 1.29; p <= 0.001). Meanwhile, trivial-to-moderate detrimental effects on sprinting and change of direction (CoD) speed ( increment 1.55% to 10.40%; p <= 0.05) were noted in the CG. The number of individuals improving performance above the smallest worthwhile change ranged from 65-100% across all performance variables in the RBRT group, whereas<50% in the CG reached that threshold. The between-group analysis indicated that the RBRT group improved performance on all performance tasks more than the CG (ES = -2.23 to 1.10; p <= 0.05). These findings demonstrate that substituting part of a standard soccer training regimen with RBRT can enhance youth soccer players' sprinting, CoD, jumping, and RSA performance.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Yassine NegraORCiD, Senda Sammoud, Aaron Uthoff, Jason MoranORCiD, Rodrigo Ramirez-CampilloORCiD, Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02640414.2023.2184770
ISSN:0264-0414
ISSN:1466-447X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36913532
Title of parent work (English):Journal of sports sciences
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/03/13
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/25
Tag:human physical conditioning; movement; muscle strength; musculoskeletal and neural physiological phenomena; youth team sports
Volume:40
Issue:24
Number of pages:9
First page:2688
Last Page:2696
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 796 Sportarten, Sportspiele
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

