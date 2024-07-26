Schließen

DUO-GAIT

  In recent years, there has been a growing interest in developing and evaluating gait analysis algorithms based on inertial measurement unit (IMU) data, which has important implications, including sports, assessment of diseases, and rehabilitation. Multi-tasking and physical fatigue are two relevant aspects of daily life gait monitoring, but there is a lack of publicly available datasets to support the development and testing of methods using a mobile IMU setup. We present a dataset consisting of 6-minute walks under single- (only walking) and dual-task (walking while performing a cognitive task) conditions in unfatigued and fatigued states from sixteen healthy adults. Especially, nine IMUs were placed on the head, chest, lower back, wrists, legs, and feet to record under each of the above-mentioned conditions. The dataset also includes a rich set of spatio-temporal gait parameters that capture the aspects of pace, symmetry, and variability, as well as additional study-related information to support further analysis. This dataset can serve as a foundation for future research on gait monitoring in free-living environments.

Metadaten
Author details:Lin ZhouORCiD, Eric FischerORCiD, Clemens Markus BrahmsORCiD, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Bert ArnrichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-023-02391-w
ISSN:2052-4463
Title of parent work (English):Scientific data
Subtitle (English):a gait dataset for walking under dual-task and fatigue conditions with inertial measurement units
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/08/21
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/26
Volume:10
Issue:1
Article number:543
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

