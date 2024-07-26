In recent years, there has been a growing interest in developing and evaluating gait analysis algorithms based on inertial measurement unit (IMU) data, which has important implications, including sports, assessment of diseases, and rehabilitation. Multi-tasking and physical fatigue are two relevant aspects of daily life gait monitoring, but there is a lack of publicly available datasets to support the development and testing of methods using a mobile IMU setup. We present a dataset consisting of 6-minute walks under single- (only walking) and dual-task (walking while performing a cognitive task) conditions in unfatigued and fatigued states from sixteen healthy adults. Especially, nine IMUs were placed on the head, chest, lower back, wrists, legs, and feet to record under each of the above-mentioned conditions. The dataset also includes a rich set of spatio-temporal gait parameters that capture the aspects of pace, symmetry, and variability, as well as additional study-related information to support further analysis. This dataset can

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in developing and evaluating gait analysis algorithms based on inertial measurement unit (IMU) data, which has important implications, including sports, assessment of diseases, and rehabilitation. Multi-tasking and physical fatigue are two relevant aspects of daily life gait monitoring, but there is a lack of publicly available datasets to support the development and testing of methods using a mobile IMU setup. We present a dataset consisting of 6-minute walks under single- (only walking) and dual-task (walking while performing a cognitive task) conditions in unfatigued and fatigued states from sixteen healthy adults. Especially, nine IMUs were placed on the head, chest, lower back, wrists, legs, and feet to record under each of the above-mentioned conditions. The dataset also includes a rich set of spatio-temporal gait parameters that capture the aspects of pace, symmetry, and variability, as well as additional study-related information to support further analysis. This dataset can serve as a foundation for future research on gait monitoring in free-living environments.

…