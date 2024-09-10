Molecular characterisation of the Xanthomonas type III effector XopM
Funktionelle Charakterisierung des Typ-III-Effektors XopM aus Xanthomonas
- Due to their sessile lifestyle, plants are constantly exposed to pathogens and possess a multi-layered immune system that prevents infection. The first layer of immunity called pattern-triggered immunity (PTI), enables plants to recognise highly conserved molecules that are present in pathogens, resulting in immunity from non-adaptive pathogens. Adapted pathogens interfere with PTI, however the second layer of plant immunity can recognise these virulence factors resulting in a constant evolutionary battle between plant and pathogen. Xanthomonas campestris pv. vesicatoria (Xcv) is the causal agent of bacterial leaf spot disease in tomato and pepper plants. Like many Gram-negative bacteria, Xcv possesses a type-III secretion system, which it uses to translocate type-III effectors (T3E) into plant cells. Xcv has over 30 T3Es that interfere with the immune response of the host and are important for successful infection. Xcv has over 30 T3Es that interfere with the immune response of the host and are important for successful infection. One such effector is the Xanthomonas outer protein M (XopM) that shows no similarity to any other known protein. Characterisation of XopM and its role in virulence was the focus of this work. While screening a tobacco cDNA library for potential host target proteins, the vesicle-associated membrane protein (VAMP)-associated protein 1-2 like (VAP12) was identified. The interaction between XopM and VAP12 was confirmed in the model species Nicotiana benthamiana and Arabidopsis as well as in tomato, a Xcv host. As plants possess multiple VAP proteins, it was determined that the interaction of XopM and VAP is isoform specific. It could be confirmed that the major sperm protein (MSP) domain of NtVAP12 is sufficient for binding XopM and that binding can be disrupted by substituting one amino acid (T47) within this domain. Most VAP interactors have at least one FFAT (two phenylalanines [FF] in an acidic tract) related motif, screening the amino acid sequence of XopM showed that XopM has two FFAT-related motifs. Substitution of the second residue of each FFAT motif (Y61/F91) disrupts NtVAP12 binding, suggesting that these motifs cooperatively mediate this interaction. Structural modelling using AlphaFold further confirmed that the unstructured N-terminus of XopM binds NtVAP12 at its MSP domain, which was further confirmed by the generation of truncated XopM variants. Infection of pepper leaves, with a XopM deficient Xcv strain did not result in a reduction of virulence in comparison to the Xcv wildtype, showing that the function of XopM during infection is redundant. Virus-induced gene silencing of NbVAP12 in N. benthamiana plants also did not affect Xcv virulence, which further indicated that interaction with VAP12 is also non-essential for Xcv virulence. Despite such findings, ectopic expression of wildtype XopM and XopMY61A/F91A in transgenic Arabidopsis seedlings enhanced the growth of a non-pathogenic Pseudomonas syringae pv. tomato (Pst) DC3000 strain. XopM was found to interfere with the PTI response allowing Pst growth independent of its binding to VAP. Furthermore, transiently expressed XopM could suppress reactive oxygen species (ROS; one of the earliest PTI responses) production in N. benthamiana leaves. The FFAT double mutant XopMY61A/F91A as well as the C-terminal truncation variant XopM106-519 could still suppress the ROS response while the N-terminal variant XopM1-105 did not. Suppression of ROS production is therefore independent of VAP binding. In addition, tagging the C-terminal variant of XopM with a nuclear localisation signal (NLS; NLS-XopM106-519) resulted in significantly higher ROS production than the membrane localising XopM106-519 variant, indicating that XopM-induced ROS suppression is localisation dependent. To further characterise XopM, mass spectrometry techniques were used to identify post-translational modifications (PTM) and potential interaction partners. PTM analysis revealed that XopM contains up to 21 phosphorylation sites, which could influence VAP binding. Furthermore, proteins of the Rab family were identified as potential plant protein interaction partners. Rab proteins serve a multitude of functions including vesicle trafficking and have been previously identified as T3E host targets. Taking this into account, a model of virulence of XopM was proposed, with XopM anchoring itself to VAP proteins to potentially access plasma membrane associated proteins. XopM possibly interferes with vesicle trafficking, which in turn suppresses ROS production through an unknown mechanism. In this work it was shown that XopM targets VAP proteins. The data collected suggests that this T3E uses VAP12 to anchor itself into the right place to carry out its function. While more work is needed to determine how XopM contributes to virulence of Xcv, this study sheds light onto how adapted pathogens overcome the immune response of their hosts. It is hoped that such knowledge will contribute to the development of crops resistant to Xcv in the future.…
- Aufgrund ihrer sessilen Lebensweise sind Pflanzen ständig Pathogenen ausgesetzt und verfügen über ein mehrschichtiges Immunsystem, das Infektionen verhindert. Die erste Barriere dieser Abwehr, genannt PTI (von pattern-triggered immunity) erkennt hochkonservierte Moleküle von Krankheitserregern und ermöglicht somit eine Immunität gegen unspezifische nicht-angepasste Pathogene. Die zweite Barriere der Immunität erkennt Virulenzfaktoren von angepassten Krankheitserregern. Xanthomonas campestris pv. vesicatoria (Xcv) ist der Erreger der die Fleckenkrankheit bei Tomaten- und Paprikapflanzen verursacht. Xcv besitzt ein Typ-III-Sekretionssystem, mit dem es Typ-III-Effektoren (T3E) in Pflanzenzellen einschleust. Einer dieser Effektoren ist XopM, dass keine Ähnlichkeit mit anderen bekannten Proteinen aufweist. Daher war die Charakterisierung von XopM und dessen Rolle in der Virulenz das Ziel dieser Arbeit. Daher war die Charakterisierung von XopM und dessen Rolle in der Virulenz das Ziel dieser Arbeit. VAP12 (von vesicle-associated membrane protein (VAMP)-associated protein 1-2) wurde als Interaktionspartner von XopM und damit als dessen potenzielles Wirtszellziel in Tabak identifiziert. Die Interaktion zwischen XopM und VAP12 wurde mit den homologen Proteinen der Modellpflanzen Nicotiana benthamiana und Arabidopsis sowie in Tomaten, einem Xcv-Wirt, bestätigt. Da Pflanzen mehrere VAP-Proteine besitzen, wurde festgestellt, dass die Interaktion mit XopM spezifisch für eine bestimmte Gruppe von VAPs ist. Es konnte zudem bestätigt werden, dass die MSP-Domäne von NtVAP12 ausreicht, um XopM zu binden, und dass die Bindung durch den Austausch einer Aminosäure (T47) in dieser Domäne gestört werden kann. Die meisten VAP-Interaktoren weisen mindestens ein FFAT (von two phenylalanines [FF] in an acidic tract) -ähnliches Motiv auf. Die Sequenzanalyse von XopM zeigte, dass XopM zwei FFAT-ähnliche Motive aufweist. Der Austausch der zweiten Aminosäure jedes FFAT-Motivs (Y61/F91) führt zum Verlust der Bindung an NtVAP12 und legt nahe, dass diese Motive kooperativ die Interaktion mit NtVAP12 vermitteln. Eine Strukturmodellierung mittels AlphaFold bestätigte darüber hinaus, dass der unstrukturierte N-Terminus von XopM an der MSP-Domäne von NtVAP12 bindet. Verkürzte XopM Varianten, bspw. der Verlust des N- oder C-Terminus, bestätigten diese Beobachtung. Die Infektion von Paprikablättern mit einem XopM-defizienten Xcv-Stamm führte im Vergleich zum Xcv-Wildtyp nicht zu einer Verringerung der Virulenz, was darauf hindeutet, dass die Funktion von XopM während der Infektion redundant ist. Die Virus-induzierte Genstilllegung von NbVAP12 in N. benthamiana Pflanzen beeinflusste ebenfalls nicht die Virulenz von Xcv, was darauf hinweist, dass die Wechselwirkung mit VAP12 für die Virulenz von Xcv ebenfalls nicht essentiell ist. Im Gegensatz dazu verbesserte die induzierte Expression von Wildtyp-XopM und XopMY61A/F91A in transgenen Arabidopsis Sämlingen das Wachstum eines nicht-pathogenen Pseudomonas syringae pv. tomato (Pst) DC3000 Stammes. Somit beeinträchtigt XopM die PTI-Reaktion und stärkt das Pst Wachstum, unabhängig von der Bindung an VAP. Darüber hinaus konnte XopM die Produktion von reaktiven Sauerstoffspezies (ROS; eine der frühesten PTI-Reaktionen) in N. benthamiana-Blättern unterdrücken. Dieselbe Beobachtung konnte für die FFAT-Doppelmutante XopMY61A/F91A sowie die C-terminale verkürzte XopM106-519 Variante gemacht werden, während die N-terminale Variante XopM1-105 dies nicht vermochte. Die Unterdrückung der ROS-Produktion ist daher unabhängig von der VAP-Bindung. Zusätzlich führte das Anbringen eines Kernlokalisationssignals (NLS; NLS- XopM106-519) an die C-terminale Variante von XopM zu einer signifikant höheren ROS-Produktion als bei der membranlokalisierenden XopM106-519-Variante, was darauf hinweist, dass die XopM-induzierte ROS-Unterdrückung lokalisationsabhängig ist. Um XopM weiter zu charakterisieren, wurden massenspektrometrische Techniken zur Identifizierung posttranslationaler Modifikationen (PTM) und potenzieller Interaktionspartner verwendet. Die PTM-Analyse ergab, dass XopM bis zu 21 Phosphorylierungsstellen enthält, die die VAP-Bindung potenziell beeinflussen könnten. Darüber hinaus wurden Proteine der Rab-Familie als potenzielle Interaktionspartner von Pflanzenproteinen identifiziert. Rab-Proteine erfüllen vielfältige Funktionen, einschließlich des Vesikeltransports, und wurden bereits zuvor als T3E-Wirtsziele identifiziert. Unter Berücksichtigung dieser Erkenntnisse wurde ein Modell der Virulenz von XopM vorgeschlagen, bei dem die Bindung mit VAP plasmamembran-assoziierte Proteinen für XopM leichter zugänglich macht. XopM beeinträchtigt womöglich den Vesikeltransport, was wiederum die ROS-Produktion durch einen unbekannten Mechanismus unterdrückt. In dieser Arbeit wurde gezeigt, dass der Xcv T3E XopM die sogenannten VAP-Proteine als Ziel hat. Die gesammelten Daten legen nahe, dass XopM für die Vermittlung seiner Virulenz VAP12 nutzt, um sich in der Wirtszelle ortsspezifisch zu verankern. Dies erlaubt XopM seine Virulenz Funktion auszuführen. Obwohl weitere Untersuchungen erforderlich sind, um festzustellen, wie XopM mechanistisch zur Virulenz von Xcv beiträgt, beleuchtet diese Studie, wie angepasste Pathogene die Immunantwort ihrer Wirte überwinden können. Dieses Wissen könnte dazu beitragen, dass in der Zukunft krankheitsresistente Pflanzen gegen Xcv entwickelt werden.…
|Author details:
|Charlotte BrinkmannORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-648985
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-64898
|Reviewer(s):
|Michael LenhardORCiDGND, Marcel WiermerORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Frederik Börnke
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/06/21
|Release date:
|2024/09/10
|Tag:
|Typ-III-Effektor; VAP Protein; Xanthomonas
VAP protein; Xanthomonas; type-III effector
|Number of pages:
|VII, 96
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|WE 2402, WF 9822
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|MSC classification:
|92-XX BIOLOGY AND OTHER NATURAL SCIENCES
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International