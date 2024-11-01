Schließen

Evaluation of the MeroRisk Calculator, a user-friendly tool to predict the risk of Meropenem Target Non-Attainment in critically ill patients

  • Background: The MeroRisk-calculator, an easy-to-use tool to determine the risk of meropenem target non-attainment after standard dosing (1000 mg; q8h), uses a patient's creatinine clearance and the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of the pathogen. In clinical practice, however, the MIC is rarely available. The objectives were to evaluate the MeroRisk-calculator and to extend risk assessment by including general pathogen sensitivity data. Methods: Using a clinical routine dataset (155 patients, 891 samples), a direct data-based evaluation was not feasible. Thus, in step 1, the performance of a pharmacokinetic model was determined for predicting the measured concentrations. In step 2, the PK model was used for a model-based evaluation of the MeroRisk-calculator: risk of target non-attainment was calculated using the PK model and agreement with the MeroRisk-calculator was determined by a visual and statistical (Lin's concordance correlation coefficient (CCC)) analysis for MIC values 0.125-16 mg/L. The MeroRisk-calculatorBackground: The MeroRisk-calculator, an easy-to-use tool to determine the risk of meropenem target non-attainment after standard dosing (1000 mg; q8h), uses a patient's creatinine clearance and the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of the pathogen. In clinical practice, however, the MIC is rarely available. The objectives were to evaluate the MeroRisk-calculator and to extend risk assessment by including general pathogen sensitivity data. Methods: Using a clinical routine dataset (155 patients, 891 samples), a direct data-based evaluation was not feasible. Thus, in step 1, the performance of a pharmacokinetic model was determined for predicting the measured concentrations. In step 2, the PK model was used for a model-based evaluation of the MeroRisk-calculator: risk of target non-attainment was calculated using the PK model and agreement with the MeroRisk-calculator was determined by a visual and statistical (Lin's concordance correlation coefficient (CCC)) analysis for MIC values 0.125-16 mg/L. The MeroRisk-calculator was extended to include risk assessment based on EUCAST-MIC distributions and cumulative-fraction-of-response analysis. Results: Step 1 showed a negligible bias of the PK model to underpredict concentrations (-0.84 mg/L). Step 2 revealed a high level of agreement between risk of target non-attainment predictions for creatinine clearances >50 mL/min (CCC = 0.990), but considerable deviations for patients <50 mL/min. For 27% of EUCAST-listed pathogens the median cumulative-fraction-of-response for the observed patients receiving standard dosing was < 90%. Conclusions: The MeroRisk-calculator was successfully evaluated: For patients with maintained renal function it allows a reliable and user-friendly risk assessment. The integration of pathogen-based risk assessment substantially increases the applicability of the tool.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Uwe Liebchen, Marian Klose, Michael PaalORCiD, Michael Vogeser, Michael Zoller, Ines Schroeder, Lisa Schmitt, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND, Robin MicheletORCiD, Johannes Zander, Christina Scharf, Ferdinand A. WeineltORCiDGND, Charlotte KloftORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics10040468
ISSN:2079-6382
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33924047
Title of parent work (English):Antibiotics : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/01
Tag:evaluation; excel tool; individualized dosing; model-based; risk assessment
Volume:10
Issue:4
Article number:468
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:Munich Clinician-Scientist Program
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.