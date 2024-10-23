Bullying perpetration and victimization
- The current investigation hypothesized and tested latent bully/victim traits for physical, verbal, or relational bullying/victimization, both cyber and traditional behaviors. Data were collected from 1,356 German students who attended Grades 5 to 10: 48.4% males, 49.3% females from eight different schools in Northern Germany. Based on two samples for cross-validation (N-training set = 525, N-validation set = 525), study findings provided strong evidence of adequate model fit, both for traditional and cyber behaviors. Consistent with the current state of knowledge, bullying and victimization latent traits highly associated, more so for cyber behaviors than traditional ones. Thus, both the theoretical plausibility as well as statistical evidence support the application of latent modeling to these behaviors. Further research is needed to replicate the applied measurement models proposed in this work and to reveal moderators or measurement invariance across diverse populations. Nevertheless, the current evidence substantiates theThe current investigation hypothesized and tested latent bully/victim traits for physical, verbal, or relational bullying/victimization, both cyber and traditional behaviors. Data were collected from 1,356 German students who attended Grades 5 to 10: 48.4% males, 49.3% females from eight different schools in Northern Germany. Based on two samples for cross-validation (N-training set = 525, N-validation set = 525), study findings provided strong evidence of adequate model fit, both for traditional and cyber behaviors. Consistent with the current state of knowledge, bullying and victimization latent traits highly associated, more so for cyber behaviors than traditional ones. Thus, both the theoretical plausibility as well as statistical evidence support the application of latent modeling to these behaviors. Further research is needed to replicate the applied measurement models proposed in this work and to reveal moderators or measurement invariance across diverse populations. Nevertheless, the current evidence substantiates the importance of the application of a latent modeling approach to overcome known psychometric challenges of reliability and validity in bullying research.…
|Author details:
|Tim BrosowskiORCiD, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND, Herbert ScheithauerGND, Alexander Thomas VazsonyiORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1177/0886260518807212
|ISSN:
|0886-2605
|ISSN:
|1552-6518
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30484369
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of interpersonal violence : concerned with the study and treatment of victims and perpetrators of physical and sexual violence
|Subtitle (English):
|a test of traditional and cyber-behaviors as latent constructs
|Publisher:
|Sage
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/01/01
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/10/23
|Tag:
|bully; bully-victim; cyber; latent variable measurement; victim
|Volume:
|36
|Issue:
|11-12
|Number of pages:
|27
|First page:
|NP6343
|Last Page:
|NP6369
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert