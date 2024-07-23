Low-energy (5-20 eV) electron-induced single and double strand breaks in well-defined DNA sequences
- Ionizing radiation is used in cancer radiation therapy to effectively damage the DNA of tumors. The main damage is due to generation of highly reactive secondary species such as low-energy electrons (LEEs). The accurate quantification of DNA radiation damage of well-defined DNA target sequences in terms of absolute cross sections for LEE-induced DNA strand breaks is possible by the DNA origami technique; however, to date, it is possible only for DNA single strands. In the present work DNA double strand breaks in the DNA sequence 5 '-d(CAC)4/5 ' d(GTG)4 are compared with DNA single strand breaks in the oligonucleotides 5 '-d(CAC)4 and 5 '-d(GTG)4 upon irradiation with LEEs in the energy range from 5 to 20 eV. A maximum of strand break cross section was found around 7 and 10 eV independent of the DNA sequence, indicating that dissociative electron attachment is the underlying mechanism of strand breakage and confirming previous studies using plasmid DNA.
