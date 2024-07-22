Schließen

Music for the "Axis". German-Italian music relations under Hitler and Mussolini until 1943

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ulrich WyrwaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.48248/issn.2037-741X/13762
ISSN:2037-741X
Title of parent work (English):Quest-issues in contemporary jewish history
Publisher:Fondazione Centro Documentazione Ebraica Contemporanea
Place of publishing:Milano
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/22
Issue:22
Number of pages:4
First page:222
Last Page:225
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.