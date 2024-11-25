Relationship between resting state heart rate variability and sleep quality in older adults with mild cognitive impairment

Sleep problems can be caused by psychological stress but are also related to cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Improving lifestyle behaviors, such as good sleep hygiene, can help to counteract the negative effects of neurodegenerative diseases and to improve quality of life. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to investigate the relationship between subjectively reported measures of sleep quality (via Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI)) and objective measures of cardiac autonomic control (via resting state heart rate variability (HRV)) among individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The PSQI and resting state HRV data of 42 MCI participants (69.0 +/- 5.5; 56-80 years) were analyzed. Nineteen of the participants reported poor sleep quality (PSQI score > 5). Good sleepers showed higher resting heart rate than bad sleepers (p = 0.037; ES = 0.670). Correlation analysis showed a significant correlation between the parameter HF nu and sleep efficiency, contrasting the expected positive association between

Sleep problems can be caused by psychological stress but are also related to cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Improving lifestyle behaviors, such as good sleep hygiene, can help to counteract the negative effects of neurodegenerative diseases and to improve quality of life. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to investigate the relationship between subjectively reported measures of sleep quality (via Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI)) and objective measures of cardiac autonomic control (via resting state heart rate variability (HRV)) among individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The PSQI and resting state HRV data of 42 MCI participants (69.0 +/- 5.5; 56-80 years) were analyzed. Nineteen of the participants reported poor sleep quality (PSQI score > 5). Good sleepers showed higher resting heart rate than bad sleepers (p = 0.037; ES = 0.670). Correlation analysis showed a significant correlation between the parameter HF nu and sleep efficiency, contrasting the expected positive association between reduced HRV and poor sleep quality in healthy and individuals with specific diseases. Otherwise, there were no significances, indicating that measures of subjective sleep quality and resting HRV were not related in the present sample of MCI participants. Further research is needed to better understand the complex relationship between HRV and lifestyle factors (e.g., sleep) in MCI.

…